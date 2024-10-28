‘Growing to dangerous sizes’: State issues warning as nearly 50 active brush fires burn in Mass.

DEDHAM, Mass. — There are 47 active brush fires burning in Massachusetts, 18 of which have sparked over the last 24 hours, state officials announced Monday.

The state Department of Fire Services is urging residents to use extra caution with any open flame or other heat source outdoors. reminding the public that the ongoing weather conditions make dry leaves, dead vegetation, and other fuels extremely receptive to ignition.

“The dry, sunny, breezy weather is great for recreation, but it also means that any outdoor fire will spread quickly and become very difficult to manage,” State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine said in a statement. “We’re seeing preventable fires growing to dangerous sizes and drawing numerous resources, locally and regionally.”

Weather conditions statewide place all Massachusetts communities at elevated risk of brush fires, Davine said, warning that many of the active fires could spread to or from residential areas.

Davine said residents should monitor fire conditions closely and follow instructions from local public safety officials.

Davine asked Bay Staters to adhere to the following amid the recent uptick in fires:

Remember that open burning is prohibited statewide through January and in many communities year-round.

Refrain from outdoor cooking and heating. Sparks and embers from chimineas, fire pits, and grills can easily ignite dry vegetation, debris, and overhanging branches.

Use caution with lawnmowers, leaf blowers, all-terrain vehicles, and other power equipment. The engines can become hot enough to ignite dry leaves and grass.

Dispose of ashes from fireplaces and wood stoves in a metal can, douse them with water, and cover them with a tight-fitting lid. These ashes can remain hot enough to ignite combustibles long after the fire goes out: never dump them outdoors or in the trash.

Extinguish smoking materials in a sturdy ashtray with water or sand. Never toss cigarette butts, matches, or other smoking materials over the edge of a balcony, stub them out on stairs or railings, or toss them in dry vegetation or debris.

An interactive National Interagency Fire Center map shows the locations where the fires are burning.

