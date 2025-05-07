Live court video, updates: Day 11 of witness testimony in Karen Read’s retrial

DEDHAM, Mass. — Karen Read’s murder retrial enters its 11th day on Wednesday with a full day of testimony expected.

Read, 45, of Mansfield, is accused of striking John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV and leaving him to die alone in a blizzard outside of a house party at the home of fellow officer Brian Albert following a night of drinking.

On Tuesday, evidence collection, weather conditions at the scene of O’Keefe’s death on the morning of Jan. 29, 2002, and calls Read made to O’Keefe before his body was found in the snow outside 34 Fairview Road in Canton were the focus of the retrial.

Even though Read hasn’t testified and may not testify in her second trial, the prosecution has continued to ensure the jury hears from her through interview clips and voicemails she left for O’Keefe after he got out of her SUV in front of 34 Fairview Road.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Guarino, a digital forensics specialist, testified that phone records indicate Read called O’Keefe 53 times between 12:33 a.m. and 6:03 a.m., leaving eight voicemails.

“John! I (expletive) hate you!” and “John, I’m here with the (expletive) kids. Nobody knows where the (expletive) you are. You (expletive) pervert,” were among the voicemail messages.

Earlier in the retrial, on Day 3 of witness testimony, Guarino read text messages that Read and O’Keefe exchanged before his death.

Before Guarino was called back to the stand, retired Canton Police Department Lieutenant Paul Gallagher, the ranking officer in charge of the collection of evidence at the scene of O’Keefe’s death, was on the stand.

Gallagher told the jury that he uncovered a broken cocktail glass and blood in the snow using a leaf blower, testifying that he used red Solo cups and a paper Stop & Shop bag to collect the evidence.

Gallagher also notably said he didn’t recover broken pieces of Read’s taillight, even though Massachusetts State Police Sergeant Kevin O’Hara claimed his team found “six to seven” pieces and one of O’Keefe’s shoes hours after Gallagher’s arrival at the scene.

0 of 4 Karen Read evidence shown Karen Read evidence shown Karen Read evidence shown Karen Read evidence shown

“You didn’t see 46 pieces of taillight material?” defense attorney Alan Jackson asked Gallagher.

Gallagher responded, “No, the only thing we discovered was the blood sampling and the glass.”

Jackson then asked, “The fact is, you never searched the house.” Gallagher said, “That’s correct.”

“The fact is, you never searched the basement,” Jackson followed with. Gallagher again responded, “That’s correct.”

O’Hara testified that he “was aware” pieces of taillight were recovered at the scene in the days and weeks following O’Keefe’s death.

Jackson made sure to point out that Read’s SUV had already been seized by the time any taillight evidence was found. He also noted that investigators didn’t photograph the SUV’s taillight for three days.

Gallagher said the case was turned over to the state police after O’Keefe was pronounced dead, with now-fired lead investigator Michael Proctor overseeing the matter.

Prosecutors allege Read intentionally backed into O’Keefe after she dropped him off at a house party and returned hours later to find him dead. The defense has claimed that she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O’Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

A mistrial was declared last year after jurors said they were at an impasse and deliberating further would be futile.

Read has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group