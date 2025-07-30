Police: Suspect who followed woman in Brookline could be linked to Boston prowler incidents

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Authorities say suspects accused of prowling around Boston backyards in July may be linked to an incident in Brookline where a man tried following a woman home.

According to Brookline Police, a female victim was recently approached by a man in the area of Beacon Street and Ayr Road who repeatedly asked if she was lost.

The man began following the victim even after she denied being lost.

The victim eventually took refuge in a Beacon Street vestibule, which the man tried walking into.

Police provided a photo of that man outside the vestibule.

Last week, Brighton detectives said they’re investigating several prowler incidents in backyards on Kilsyth and Colliston roads between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. on Monday, July 7, and Wednesday, July 16.

In those incidents, they say at least two suspects are wanted for breaking into backyards and peering into homes.

One suspect has been identified, but police say detectives believe that up to two others may be involved and on the run. They are not wanted at this time, according to police.

Investigators believe those incidents and the Brookline incident are connected.

Both departments are investigating.

