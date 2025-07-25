Recognize them? Police seek help ID’ing suspects wanted in Boston prowler incidents

BOSTON — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying at least two suspects wanted in connection with a series of prowler incidents in Boston over the past few weeks.

The prowler incident occurred on Monday, July 7, and Wednesday, July 16, between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. in backyards in the area of Kilsyth or Colliston roads in the city’s Brighton neighborhood, according to the Boston Police Department.

On Thursday, police released photos of individuals they believe are connected to four separate prowler incidents over those nine days.

One of the surveillance images showed a suspect climbing on a bench to peer into the window of a home.

0 of 5 Boston prowler suspects (Boston Police Department) Boston prowler suspects (Boston Police Department) Boston prowler suspects (Boston Police Department) Boston prowler suspects (Boston Police Department) Boston prowler suspects (Boston Police Department)

One suspect has been identified, but police say detectives believe that up to two others may be involved and on the run.

Police also noted that reports indicate that at least one suspect speaks Spanish.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Boston Police Department at 617-343-4256 or submit anonymous tips through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS.

An investigation into the incidents remains ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group