BOSTON — Boston police are asking for help identifying a person connected to an indecent assault and battery investigation in Dorchester.

Police said they responded to a report of lewd behavior on Nov. 12 in the area of Dorchester Avenue.

The victim told officers an unknown person entered the store and committed an indecent assault and battery. The person then left and headed towards Treadway Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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