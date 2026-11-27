LYNN, Mass. — A man is in custody after an assault in East Lynn escalated into a barricade situation and a house fire, according to police.

Officers said they arrived at the home and confirmed no one else was inside.

Police said the suspect had barricaded himself inside the home and was attempting to set it on fire.

The situation escalated into a working fire, and firefighters worked to extinguish the flames so officers could safely enter the home.

Once the fire was knocked down, officers entered the home and took the suspect, who was not identified, into custody.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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