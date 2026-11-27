A driver has been taken to the hospital after their car crashed through the front of a clothing store in Jamaica Plain on Friday morning.
The crash happened around 8:30 a.m., according to Boston police.
The driver was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.
Pictures from the scene showed the car deep inside the Rainbow clothing store.
Boston firefighters and Inspectional Services were also called to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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