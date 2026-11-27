FITCHBURG, Mass. — One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Fitchburg Friday afternoon.
Police said they responded to a crash shortly after 12:15 p.m. in the area of 545 Westminster St.
One of the drivers was injured and transported to a local hospital, according to officers.
The crash is under investigation.
Police did not release the identities of those involved due to privacy concerns.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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