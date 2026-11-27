FITCHBURG, Mass. — One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Fitchburg Friday afternoon.

Police said they responded to a crash shortly after 12:15 p.m. in the area of 545 Westminster St.

One of the drivers was injured and transported to a local hospital, according to officers.

The crash is under investigation.

Police did not release the identities of those involved due to privacy concerns.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group