Police searching for suspect in deadly Fall River shooting

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Fall River last year.

Tajon Saxon, 26, is wanted on charges of murder, carrying a loaded illegal firearm, and carrying and illegal firearm in connection with the death of Diamonte Odom.

In addition to the arrest warrant, Saxon was also added to the Massachusett State Police’s Most Wanted List.

Odom, 23, was found lying on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head when officers responded to County Street around 10:45 p.m. on May 13. He was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The gun used in the murder has yet to be found.

In addition to Saxon, three others were recently indicted on charges in connection to the murder after a long-term grand jury investigation.

Quanif Johnson, 26, was recently indicted on charges of murder, carrying a loaded illegal firearm, carrying an illegal firearm, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding Device, unlawful possession of a machine gun and unlawful possession of ammunition. He is currently in custody in Rhode Island on charges connected to another homicide. He will be brought to Massachusetts at a later date.

Dioni Tavarez-Leonirio, 25, was indicted on a charge of accessory to murder-after the fact. He was arraigned in Fall River Superior Court on December 22, where bail was set at $5,000 cash.

Devin Alves, 18, was also recently indicted in connection to the ongoing investigation on charges of trafficking fentanyl, trafficking cocaine and two counts of unlawful possession of ammunition. He was arraigned in Fall River Superior Court Wednesday and held on $7,500 cash bail.

Saxon is described as a Black man around 5′10″ and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Saxon has used the alias ‘Jameel Carr’ in the past, according to Massachusetts State Police. Authorities say he has ties to Fall River, Rhode Island and New York.

Saxon is also wanted on a default warrant in connection to the May 2021 Fall River double-homicide of Jovaughn Mills and Miguel Sanjurjo.

Because Saxon may be armed and dangerous, please do not approach him if located. Instead, call 911 or the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (1-800-527-8873) immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

