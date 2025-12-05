Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl from Dorchester

BOSTON — Boston police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen girl.

Zaniya Davis, of Dorchester, was last seen on Thursday, December 4, around 4:00 PM, in the area of Ronan Street, Dorchester.

Davis is described as approximately 5’2″, about 100 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater, a backpack, and glasses. She also suffers from a developmental disability.

Polic say told her grandmother that she was in Worcester but is also known to frequent South Bay and Harambee Park.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or police detectives at 617-343-4335.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group