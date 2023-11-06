Police searching for man who shot customer inside Ocean State Job Lot in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass — Brockton Police are searching for the man who shot a customer at the Ocean State Job Lot Sunday afternoon. Police say the accused shooter is an employee of the store.

According to police, the shooting took place around noon today at 105 Campanelli Industrial Drive.

The male victim was shot after allegedly pulling a knife during a dispute with an employee, police said. EMS transported the victim to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

A Boston 25 source says the employee is 18-years-old.

Ocean State Job Lot said in a statement late Sunday afternoon, “The safety of our customers and associates continues to be our top priority as we work with the Brockton Police to investigate this incident. The Brockton, MA store is closed at this time.”

A handwritten sign says the store will reopen Monday at 8 a.m. after remaining closed Sunday.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

