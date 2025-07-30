Police searching for man wanted in New Hampshire parking lot stabbing

MANCHESTER, NH — Police in New Hampshire are searching for the suspect who allegedly stabbed a man in a parking lot last Sunday.

Police in Manchester responded to a parking lot near 199 Manchester Street around 3:15 p.m. on July 27 and found a man with a stab wound to his back.

The victim told police that he had been arguing with the suspect when the suspect allegedly putlled out a pocket knife.

The confrontation escalated and ended with the stabbing.

Police say 30-year-old Dennis Pringle is wanted on charegs of first-degree assault and criminal threatening in connection with the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manchester police.

