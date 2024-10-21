Police searching for car that hit woman crossing street with granddaughter, dog in Stoneham

Police are searching for a car that hit a woman who was crossing the street with her granddaughter and her dog in Stoneham Saturday night.

The woman was crossing the road with her granddaughter and the family dog in the area of Spring Street and Pleasant Street around 8:45 p.m. when the vehicle hit her, tossing her into the air.

Video shared by Stoneham police shows the vehicle, a small gray or silver SUV, appears to be speeding as it hits the woman walking with her family in the crosswalk.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for her serious injuries.

“The victim of this crash performed a heroic act by making sure her granddaughter was out of the way and safe,” said Stoneham Police Chief James O’Connor. “We are committed to finding justice for the victim and her family, and we ask that the community assists us if they can.”

Police say the woman warned her granddaughter of the oncoming vehicle and the girl and dog were able to avoid the car.

Anyone with information about the incident or who believes they can identify the vehicle is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Chris Dalis at 781-438-1215, ext. 3133.

