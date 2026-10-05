One dead after crash on I-93 in Wilmington, all lanes reopened

WILMINGTON, Mass. — One person is dead after a crash on I-93 in Wilmington on Monday.

A person in the roadway near Exit 34 was struck by a vehicle just after 2:00 p.m., according to Massachusetts State Police.

The three right lanes were closed for several hours before reopening before 5:45 p.m.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.

“The circumstances of the incident are under investigation, and we have nothing further at this time,” Massachusetts State Police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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