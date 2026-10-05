Pharmacists, doctors weigh in on medication shortages and issues refilling prescriptions

BOSTON — If you’ve had trouble filling a prescription lately, you’re not imagining it.

Doctors and pharmacists tell Boston 25 that more patients are running into roadblocks getting the medications they need, whether it’s because of supply shortages, insurance issues, or cost.

“I am a physician assistant, and I work in an emergency department, and I do find that a lot of my patients come in and have barriers to access to the medications they need. Whether it’s access to the medications due to supply issues, insurance barriers — because we know there are a lot of challenges with insurance in our country — those are the main reasons that I’ve encountered,” Audrey Reust, a physician’s assistant, explained.

At Gary Drug Co., a historic and family-owned pharmacy in Beacon Hill, the Pharmacy Manager. Seth Freedman says medication shortages are becoming more common.

“Shortages have become more of a problem,” he said.

And it’s not just medications that have historically been hard to find.

“There have been things in the past like stimulants that have been a problem for the past handful of years, but now you’re getting other items like estrogen patches, other hormone therapy, maybe even an acne product. Some things that may be surprisingly difficult to obtain,” he added.

In some cases, that means patients may only get a one-month supply instead of the three-month refill they’re used to receiving.

Major pharmacy chains are dealing with the same challenges. CVS says when manufacturers experience supply interruptions, pharmacy teams work to help patients access prescribed medications and work with doctors to identify alternatives when possible.

But availability isn’t the only concern.

Many patients say the cost of medications continues to be a struggle.

“Well, the prices are always high, and they aren’t going down,” Grace Rising said.

That often leads customers to ask whether there’s a more affordable option.

“Occasionally, I say, can I get a generic?” she explained.

Freedman says one of the best ways to avoid problems is to stay ahead of your refills and not wait until you’re completely out of medication.

“I would say don’t wait until you’re out of your medication. That would be a problem.”

He says most insurance plans allow refills once about 75 percent of a prescription has been used. But he cautions that shortages can be sporadic and difficult to predict, meaning a medication that’s readily available today may be harder to find tomorrow.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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