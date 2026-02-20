Police reveal photos of guns used in deadly Pawtucket hockey rink shooting

PAWTUCKET, RI — New photos have been released of the guns used by Robert Dorgan when he opened fire at a Pawtucket hockey rink, killing his ex-wife and son, on Monday.

The Pawtucket Police Department on Thursday released a photo of the Glock 29 (10MM) and Sig Sauer P226 (.357) used in the shooting at the ice rink.

The Glock was purchased by Dorgan on September 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida. The Sig Sauer P226 (.357) was purchased by Dorgan on July 13, 2019, in West Warwick, Rhode Island.

Police also said the three victims rushed to the hospital after the shooting at Dennis M. Lynch Arena remain in critical condition as of Thursday night.

Pawtucket shooting: Police responded quickly after reports of a shooting at a youth hockey game on Monday. (Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images)

Rhonda Dorgan and her son, Aidan Dorgan, were shot and killed during their son’s and brother’s Senior Night Game when Robert opened fire.

Linda and Gerald Dorgan, Rhonda’s parents and Aidan’s grandparents, were also shot and remain in the hospital in critical condition.

A family friend was also shot and injured and is still receiving care in the hospital.

“Detectives continue to conduct a comprehensive review of all available video evidence, including arena security footage, third-party recordings, and Body-Worn Camera video,” Pawtucket police said in a statement. “We are working closely with the Office of the Attorney General to determine what footage may be appropriate for public release while safeguarding the privacy of victims, witnesses, and spectators.”

On Wednesday, police revealed that they had also recovered guns from a storage unit in Maine belonging to the shooter.

Police seized a sawed-off shotgun, an AR-15 style rifle, a handgun frame, various ammunition, firearm accessories, and mail addressed to the suspect from a storage unit belonging to Robert Dorgan in Brunswick, Maine.

Authorities also seized an electronic device, various ammunition, firearm accessories, and personal identification documents from his apartment in Bath, Maine.

Immediately after the shooting, three individuals, Michael Black, Robert Rattenni, and Ryan Cordeiro, attempted to subdue Robert. However, Robert turned a second gun on himself and died from a self‑inflicted wound.

While a Florida firearms carry permit was found on Robert Dorgan’s body, Pawtucket police say they are not aware of any Rhode Island concealed carry permit.

Pawtucket shooting: Police secure the area after a shooting at an ice arena on Monday. Two people died and three others were injured. (Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Court documents obtained by Boston 25 News on Tuesday revealed that Robert Dorgan, who also went by Roberta Esposito and Roberta Dorgan, had a long history of family disputes due to his gender identity, court documents show.

The documents show that in 2020 Robert Dorgan went to the North Providence Police and alleged that his father-in-law, Gerald, came into his home and threatened “to have an Asian street gang murder him” after he had recently undergone gender reassignment surgery.

Dorgan had pending assault charges against his mother at the time, Joann, whom he was accusing of assaulting him in a “violent, threatening, or tumultuous manner.”

Dorgan also accused his father-in-law of stating that he was going to retaliate if he didn’t have the assault charges against his mother dropped. His father-in-law was charged with intimidation of a witness and obstruction of the judicial system.

Around the same time, Dorgan’s ex-wife, Rhonda, filed for divorce in early February, citing the grounds was due to “gender reassignment surgery and narcissistic and personality disorder traits.”

Dorgan’s ex-wife crossed out the grounds for the divorce, later writing in “irreconcilable differences which have caused the irremediable breakdown of the marriage.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

