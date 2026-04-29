Police in New England town probing viral video of person in Ku Klux Klan attire

WEST WARWICK, R.I. — Police in southern New England are probing a viral surveillance video clip shared by a local business that shows a person walking by wearing a white robe and a pointed hood.

Officers in West Warwick, Rhode Island, say the video that’s circulating online has raised concerns in the community.

The clip, shared by Candy’s Curiosities & Vintage, appears to show a person walking along Main Street wearing an outfit resembling Ku Klux Klan attire.

Authorities said the video was recorded around 2 a.m. Monday.

In a Facebook post, business owner Leslie Letourneau expressed disgust over the figure seen outside her shop.

“So I’m sure some have already seen the video circulating of the clan’s man in front of my shop. Yes, it’s real & I’m sure you all already know I do not support this in any way, shape, or form, and I’m absolutely disgusted that you stopped by to pay me a visit,” Letourneau’s post read. “So here is one of the images that one of my cameras caught during this stunt, which is in absolutely no way funny.”

Police and town leaders confirmed they are aware of the video and are looking into the incident.

No additional details were released, and officials didn’t say whether the person has been identified or whether any crime was committed.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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