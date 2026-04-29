Aldi revamping interior design of its US grocery stores

Discount supermarket giant Aldi has announced a major redesign of its stores in the United States, and customers may be seeing some changes soon.

According to a news release, Aldi South Group, which owns the chain, is teaming up with Landini Associates, a design agency from Australia, to create “a singular, globally unified trading format, modularly adaptable for different store formats and building types across each of the brand’s five diverse territories.”

There are more than 20 Aldi locations across Massachusetts.

Greater Boston & North Shore

Acton — 100 Powder Mill Rd (Powder Mill Plaza)

Danvers — 100 Independence Way

Medford — 630 Fellsway

Revere — 500 Ocean Avenue

MetroWest & Central Massachusetts

East Walpole — 70 Boston‑Providence Turnpike

Gardner — General location listed

Leominster — 241 New Lancaster Rd

Milford — 225 E Main St

Natick — 321 Speen St

Worcester — 500 Lincoln St

South Shore & Cape Cod

Brockton — 544 Westgate Dr

Dartmouth — General location listed

Fall River — 485 William S. Canning Blvd

Falmouth — 39 Davis Straits

Plymouth — 246 Colony Place

Raynham — 600 South St W

Swansea — 58 Swansea Mall Drive (Opening Soon)

Taunton — General location listed

Wareham — 2419 Cranberry Hwy

Western Massachusetts

Chicopee — 601 Memorial Dr

Greenfield — 220 Mohawk Trail

Hadley — 322 Russell St

Northampton — 303 King St

Pittsfield — General location listed

Springfield — 1284 Boston Rd

West Springfield — 903 Riverdale St

Westfield — 235 E Main St

The updates are part of Aldi’s effort to give its stores a more consistent look worldwide, USA Today reported.

The grocery chain is revamping the interior design of its stores. https://t.co/TvM1jKxB8D — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 24, 2026

The design changes, first reported by Forbes, will be evident in Aldi stores across the U.S., Australia, Germany, the U.K., Ireland, Austria, Italy, Hungary, Slovenia and Switzerland.

Aldi will be seeking a modular design that will help Aldi explore different design ideas, “Today” reported. That could include smaller, corner‑store‑style locations, according to USA Today.

Aldi notes on its website that its current configuration offers everyday essentials in “smaller, more sustainable spaces.” Product packaging is designed to double as displays -- a strategy intended to save time, labor and costs, the newspaper reported.

Aldi has long been known for its standardized layouts — which emphasize speed, efficiency and a minimum amount of workers — and the new model aims to create a more flexible environment, according to the magazine.

The new format was tested out in late 2025 in Aventura, located in Miami-Dade County in South Florida, according to Forbes.

Aldi operates more than 2,400 stores nationwide in the U.S. and serves around one in four Americans according to Placer.ai foot traffic data, Forbes reported.

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