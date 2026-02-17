Pawtucket ice rink shooting suspect had family disputes due to gender identity, court documents show

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — The suspect of the Pawtucket ice rink shooting had a long history of family disputes due his gender identity, court documents show.

Robert Dorgan, who also went by Roberta Esposito, is accused of opening fire during a hockey game at the Dennis M. Lynch arena, killing his ex-wife and his son.

Three people are currently in the hospital fighting for their lives, according to Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves.

In 2020, court documents show that Dorgan went to the North Providence Police and alleged that his father-in-law, Gerald, came into his home that he had lived in in seven years, and threatened “to have an Asian street gang murder him” after he had recently undergone gender reconsignment surgery.

Dorgan had pending assault charges against his mother at the time, Joann, who he was accusing assaulted him in a “violent, threatening, or tumultuous manner.”

Dorgan also accused his father-in-law of stating that he was going to retaliate if he didn’t have the assault charges against his mother dropped. His father-in-law was charged with intimidation of a witness and obstruction of the judicial system.

Around the same time, Dorgan’s ex-wife Rhonda filed for divorce in early February, citing the grounds was due to “gender reassignment surgery and narcissistic and personality disorder traits.”

Dorgan’s ex-wife crossed out the grounds for the divorce, later writing in “irreconcilable differences which have caused the irremediable breakdown of the marriage.”

The charges against his mother Joann were dismissed by the city of Providence, and in 2021, Dorgan would no longer wish to pursue the charges against his father-in-law.

court paperwork for pawtucket shooting suspect

Paperwork from the divorce, which was finalized in 2021, shows that Dorgan had worked as a truck driver but was living in Jacksonville, Florida.

The shooting comes two months after the deadly shooting at Brown University.

“Our state is grieving again. As Governor, a parent, and a former coach, my heart breaks for the victims, families, students, and everyone impacted by the devastating shooting at Lynch Arena in Pawtucket.”

“Although early reports have described this as a ‘family dispute,’ we must be clear: this is domestic violence. Domestic violence is not a private matter.....What may be described as” targeted” violence still placed countless others at risk in a crowded public space filed with young athletes and their families from multiple cities and towns."

Anyone in need of support to process the events of the incident can contact 988.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the victims of the shooting.

The stepdaughter of Robert, Amanda, says Rhonda and her son Aidan are the victims of the shooting. She also says the mother and father of Rhonda are two of the three fighting for their lives in the hospital. Police have not officially identified the victims.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

