Police report details arrest of Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic

BOSTON — Bruins forward Milan Lucic is facing an assault and battery on a family member charge and is expected to be arraigned in court this week.

A spokesperson for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office told Boston 25 Sunday that the arraignment for the 17-year NHL veteran will take place on Monday or Tuesday because the incident took place over the weekend.

Officers responding to a report of an assault and battery at 50 Battery Steet in Boston just after 1 a.m. on Saturday spoke in the lobby of the building with the victim, who claimed Lucic tried to choke them, according to a police report obtained Monday by Boston 25 News.

The victim said that Lucic couldn’t find his cell phone after returning home from a night out drinking and that he began yelling and demanding the phone, the report indicated. The family member told Lucic that they didn’t know where the phone was and attempted to walk away when he allegedly grabbed their hair and pulled it backward.

In the report, an officer noted that he observed redness on the victim’s chest and that the victim stated Lucic didn’t attempt to strangle them during the incident.

The officer and a sergeant subsequently went to Lucic’s apartment, where he “appeared intoxicated when he answered the door,” according to the report. There was also said to be a broken lamp on a nightstand and shards of glass on his bedroom floor.

“He stated to officers that nothing had happened and did not attempt to provide any explanation,” police wrote of Lucic.

Lucic was informed of the allegations against him and he was taken into custody without incident.

On Saturday, the Bruins announced that Lucic was taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team following a “situation”.

“Milan is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team. The organization takes these matters very seriously, and we will work with the Lucic family to provide any support and assistance they may need,” the team statement read.

“We support the Lucic family and we will continue to provide support and help,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told the media before Boston’s tilt against the Montreal Canadiens Saturday night.

Montgomery said he had not spoken with Lucic and that Saturday was an abnormal day in the organization.

“Our culture here is great and we care about each other,” remarked the second-year Bruins head coach. “So with that, it’s not a normal day but we’re professionals and we have a game to play tonight.”

Drafted by the Bruins in the 2nd round of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft, Lucic spent the first eight years of his career in Boston before splitting the next eight between the Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames.

Lucic signed a one-year, $ 1,000,000 deal this summer to return to Boston as a likely capstone to his career.

Lucic led the Bruins with 30 goals during their championship 2010-2011 season and his physical, bruising presence on the black and gold’s forward lines quickly made him a fan favorite in Boston.

Lucic was placed on long-term IR on October 28 after taking a puck to his ankle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

