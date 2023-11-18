Sources: Bruins’ Milan Lucic arrested after domestic incident, on leave of absence from team

BOSTON — Bruins forward Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence after a “situation” on Friday evening.

“The Boston Bruins are aware of the situation involving Milan Lucic Friday evening,” a statement from the team said.

The specifics of the incident are not clear.

“Milan is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team. The organization takes these matters very seriously, and we will work with the Lucic family to provide any support and assistance they may need,” the statement read.

Sources tell Boston 25 News that the arrest in Boston is related to a domestic incident.

“We support the Lucic family and we will continue to provide support and help,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told the media before Boston’s tilt against the Montreal Canadiens Saturday night.

Montgomery said he has not spoken with Lucic and that Saturday was an abnormal day in the organization.

“Our culture here is great and we care about each other,” remarked the second-year Bruins head coach. “So with that, it’s not a normal day but we’re professionals and we have a game to play tonight.”

The Bruins say they will have no further comment at this time.

Drafted by the Bruins in the 2nd round of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft, Lucic spent the first eight years of his career in Boston before splitting the next eight between the Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames.

Lucic signed a one-year, $ 1,000,000 deal this summer to return to Boston as a likely capstone to his career.

Lucic led the Bruins with 30 goals during their championship 2010-2011 season and his physical, bruising presence on the black and gold’s forward lines quickly made him a fan favorite in Boston.

Lucic was placed on long-term IR on October 28 after taking a puck to his ankle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

