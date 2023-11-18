‘Very concerned and upset’: Marchand reacts after Bruins forward Milan Lucic takes indefinite leave

BOSTON — Bruins Captain Brad Marchand reacted with concern after news broke Saturday that Bruins forward Milan Lucic has taken an indefinite leave from the team following an incident on Friday night.

Details about that incident and the reason for Lucic’s indefinite leave were not immediately released. However, Marchand on Saturday hinted that the situation involved Lucic and his family.

According to Boston 25 sources, Lucic was arrested following a domestic incident.

“We’re obviously aware of what happened last night with (Lucic). The biggest thing for us, we care a lot about their family, you know. We’re a family in here, you know. We’re all very, very close so we’re also very concerned and upset for them and what they’re going through,” Marchand told reporters ahead of Saturday night’s matchup against the Montreal Canadiens.

Marchand said he has not had a chance to speak with Lucic since Saturday’s news broke. He said both he and the team have “a lot of support” for Lucic and his family.

“You know, because of that, out of respect for them, that’s going to be it for now,” Marchand said. “We don’t really have any details. We don’t know really know a whole lot of what’s happened, what’s gone on, so it’s very hard to comment on much of it.”

“But obviously we’ve known (Lucic) for a long time, he’s a very good friend, and it’s tough to see your teammates and your friends going through stuff like this and their families so yeah, definitely worried,” Marchand said.

The team’s captain added: “But they have all the support in the world, anything they need, we’re going to be here for them, but until we know more it’s tough to comment much on it.”

When asked about how he keeps the news from affecting the team, Marchand said, “With things like this, we’re all people.”

“They obviously have an effect on you but the biggest thing we can do is come in and do our job,” Marchand said. “You know, we have to come and just focus on the game and I think the biggest thing is just to try and just stay in the moment. It’s something we’ve always preached in here so when you come to the rink, you look at the game notes and you start trying to remind yourself the things that you have to do to be successful and just try and be in the moment and focus on our jobs.”

“Obviously there’s times where you can control that better than others, but you’ve just got to come to the rink every day, compete and try to do the best we can,” Marchand said.

Earlier Saturday, the Boston Bruins released a statement that said the hockey team is “aware of the situation involving Milan Lucic Friday evening.”

“Milan is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team. The organization takes these matters very seriously, and we will work with the Lucic family to provide any support and assistance they may need,” the statement read.

“We support the Lucic family and we will continue to provide support and help,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters on Saturday.

Over the summer, Lucic signed a one-year, $1 million contract to return to Boston. He was drafted by the Bruins in the second round of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft, spending the first eight years of his career in Boston. He has also played with the Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

