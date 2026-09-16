Police provide update on officer struck by alleged drunk driver outside Cape Cod Melody Tent

The police officer who was struck by a car outside the Cape Cod Melody Tent over the weekend faces a long road to recovery.

Officer Peter Ginnetty, who has been in law enforcement for 19 years, suffered multiple broken bones and a significant injury to his right leg, Barnstable police said Wednesday.

Police say Ginnetty remains positive in the face of his long road ahead.

“We ask that everyone continue to keep Officer Ginnetty and his family in your thoughts during this difficult time,” Barnstable Police said. “The support shown by the community has been heartfelt and is deeply appreciated. Our priority remains supporting Officer Ginnetty and his family throughout the recovery process.

The incident happened Sunday night as concertgoers were leaving a ZZ Top show at the Cape Cod Melody Tent in Hyannis.

Authorities say the police officer was directing traffic outside the venue when Robert Brando Hunt, 43, of Oserville, allegedly struck the officer with his vehicle. The injured officer suffered several broken bones in the crash and underwent surgery Monday, prosecutors said.

Hyannis emergency incident

Hunt pleaded not guilty during his arraignment to charges including operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense), operating under the influence of liquor with serious injury and negligence, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. He was ordered held without bail.

Robert Brando Hunt Robert Brando Hunt pleaded not guilty during his arraignment.

During his arraignment, prosecutors told the court that law enforcement had stopped Hunt five times over the past year. They also said he is currently on probation in connection with a separate case involving the alleged assault of another police officer.

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