Man accused of striking officer at Cape Cod concert pulled over 5 times this year, prosecutor says

HYANNIS, Mass. — The man accused of striking a Barnstable police officer with his car outside the Cape Cod Melody Tent over the weekend had been pulled over five times in the past year and is currently on probation for allegedly assaulting another police officer, prosecutors said Monday.

Robert Brando Hunt, 43, of Oserville, pleaded not guilty during his arraignment to charges including operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense), operating under the influence of liquor with serious injury and negligence, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. He was ordered held without bail.

The incident happened Sunday night as concertgoers were leaving a ZZ Top show at the Cape Cod Melody Tent in Hyannis.

Hyannis emergency incident

Authorities say the police officer was directing traffic outside the venue when Hunt allegedly struck the officer with his vehicle. The injured officer suffered several broken bones in the crash and underwent surgery Monday, prosecutors said.

The officer’s current condition has not been released.

During his arraignment, prosecutors told the court that law enforcement had stopped Hunt five times over the past year. They also said he is currently on probation in connection with a separate case involving the alleged assault of another police officer.

Sunday’s crash remains under investigation.

Hunt is scheduled to return to court later.

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