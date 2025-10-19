Police in New England town searching for man who pocketed $7,400 in cash that fell off car

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Police in a New England town are searching for a man who they say pocketed thousands of dollars in cash that fell off the roof of a car.

The Kennebunk Police Department in Maine says an older man was seen picking up about $7,400 on Fletcher Street on the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 15.

The lost money that was pocketed was from the sale of a vehicle, police noted.

Photos shared on Facebook by police showed the man in question wearing a solid blue shirt and brown pants. He reportedly drove away in a dark grey Honda CR-V.

A second man could be seen in the photos, but police made no mention of him being wanted in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Kennebunk Police Department and Officer David Brown at 207-985-6121.

