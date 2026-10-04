Police: Man stole e-bike during Facebook Marketplace meetup, tried to sell it

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — An 18-year-old Burlington man was arrested after Chelmsford Police said he rode away on an e-bike during a Facebook Marketplace meetup without paying for it and later tried to sell it.

Around 5:11 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a Chelmsford residence for a report of a stolen 2025 Surron Light Bee X valued at approximately $4,000.

According to police, the victim said a prospective buyer contacted him through Facebook Marketplace, arrived at his home and asked to test ride the e-bike. The buyer then allegedly rode away without paying.

Police searched the area and monitored Facebook Marketplace, where an officer discovered a newly posted listing that appeared to show the stolen e-bike.

After comparing the bike’s features with photographs provided by the victim, officers determined it was the stolen bike.

A detective then posed as a potential buyer and arranged to meet the seller in Watertown.

Around 10 p.m., detectives took Salar Hussein Al Shimari into custody and recovered the stolen e-bike, which was later returned to its owner.

Al Shimari was charged with larceny from a person.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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