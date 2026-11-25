NORWOOD, Mass. — Norwood police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, the shooting happened at the intersection of Nahatan and Pleasant streets.

Norwood firefighters rendered aid to the victim.

Westwood police pursued the suspect’s vehicle toward Randolph.

Police said there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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