Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Worcester

WORCESTER — Authorities are investigating a non-fatal officer-involved shooting in Worcester, District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr announced.

According to District Attorney Early, the incident occurred early Friday morning in the area of Strathmore Road.

Members of the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS), United States Marshals Service, and Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office were executing an arrest warrant on a Superior Court case.

The target of the warrant, 23-year-old Chris Betances of Worcester, had tried to get away in a vehicle and drive towards police. That’s when a Deputy U.S. Marshal shot and wounded Betances. Officers immediately began to render aid and transport him to a local hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition.

Betances was later arraigned in Worcester Superior Court on the outstanding warrant and is to be held in custody without bail.

Betances is expected to return to court next Friday, August 29.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

