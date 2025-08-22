Police investigating call for shots fired in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Police are investigating a report of shots fired on Friday morning.

A viewer provided a picture from Strathmore Road in which Worcester and Massachusetts State Police can be seen on scene.

Several bits of clothing and other debris could also be seen lying in the roadway.

Boston 25 News has a photographer headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

