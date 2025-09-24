Police investigating after one person hospitalized following shooting in Norwood

NORWOOD, Mass. — The Norwood Police Department is investigating after one person was hospitalized following reports of a shooting.

According to Norwood Police Chief Christopher Padden, around 5:01 p.m., officers recieved reports of possible gunfire in the area of Columbine and Woodbine Road.

Once on the scene, witnesses told officers that they had seen a vehicle traveling out of the area at a high rate of speed, followed by three people running from the area.

Shortly afterwards, a 911 call for a victim near Route 1 and Dean Street prompted first responders to the scene, providing aid to the victim.

The victim was transported to a Boston trauma center for treatment.

At this time, police will be in the area of Columbine Road while investigating the incident.

“Norwood Police does not believe there is an on-going threat to the public at this time,” Norwood police wrote on the social media platform X.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group