Police investigating after injured person found in middle of Maine roadway

SCARBOROUGH, MAINE — Police are investigating after a person was found lying injured in the middle of a Maine roadway.

A motorist driving through Scarborough, Maine late Saturday night found an injured person lying in the middle of Ginn Road near Payne Road.

No other people or cars were in the area.

Police say the person had “significant” traumatic injuries.

Scarborough police, South Portland police and Maine State Police are investigating the incident.

“Scarborough Police Department kindly requests anybody who has any knowledge of this incident or of the people involved, please call investigating officer Joel Gott at (207) 883-6361,” the department posted on Facebook.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

