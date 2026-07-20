Police investigating after body discovered at Mattapan home tied to husband of Rep. Ayanna Pressley

BOSTON — A death investigation is underway in Mattapan after a body was found at a multi-family home owned by the husband of Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

Boston police responded to 25 Malta Street Saturday afternoon for a report “to investigate a person,” and once officers arrived, they found the body of a victim.

Police records say that the person died from a single gunshot wound and that the manner of death is under investigation.

“We got home, and there were police coming down the street; they blocked it off with crime tape over there, and neighbors were gathered around,” Ari, a woman who lives on Malta St., said.

According to property records, the multi-family home is owned by Conan Harris, the husband of Congresswoman Pressley.

It’s also a rental property, currently for sale with the asking price sitting at $1.15 million.

“I heard that through a neighbor chat,” Ari said. “We had seen the for-sale sign go up there, I chatted with the realtor, she’s super nice and the house is well maintained.”

Harris posted on his Facebook page Saturday and said, “Thank you Everyone for the care and concern, our family is safe. My heart goes out to the family that lost a loved one today in Mattapan.”

According to a spokesperson for Pressley, neither the congresswoman nor her family were involved in the incident.

The spokesperson added that Pressley offers her deepest condolences to the family impacted by the recent death.

On Saturday, Boston 25 News could see red crime scene tape blocking off the property with one police officer standing in the driveway.

“I know the situation is still under investigation, and Boston police are diligently trying to pursue the information they can get,” Mayor Wu said at an event in Roxbury on Sunday.

The victim has not been identified.

“Sending my condolences and love to the family of the victim,” neighbor Ari said.

Boston’s homicide unit is leading the investigation.

Boston 25 News reached out to the realtor selling the property on Malta St. and has not yet heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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