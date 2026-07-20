Warning signs your computer has been hacked and how to protect yourself

Your device could be hacked, allowing hackers to access your personal information and do serious damage, but you may not know until it’s too late.

With heightened concern about internet and computer safety, it’s critical for you to know if hackers have a window into your photos, your bank accounts and other personal information.

Malware can silently infect personal devices, allowing criminals to surreptitiously collect sensitive information and gain remote access to computers.

These hidden programs pose a significant threat, potentially giving cybercriminals complete control over a user’s digital life without immediate detection.

Scammers are increasingly tricking individuals into installing malware themselves through various deceptive tactics, including fake emails, suspicious links, bogus pop-up ads claiming a computer is unprotected and vulnerable and fraudulent tech support calls.

Justin Timothy, a security expert with GuidePoint Security, explains that the primary objective of these malicious programs is stealth.

“The bad guy’s whole goal is to stay on your computer and be as quiet as possible,” Timothy said.

Once malware is installed, users may notice several tell-tale signs indicating a compromised device. Common indicators include sluggish performance, constant system crashes, unusual pop-ups or advertisements, the appearance of unknown programs and browser redirects or strange toolbars.

Additionally, compromised devices may exhibit programs taking longer to open and high network activity even when the device is idle.

Michael Messmer, a lead tech at UBreakIFix, noted these subtle signs.

“Your RAM typically ramps up, your computer gets hotter, and there’s just a bunch of programs that you don’t see going on,” Messmer said.

These deceptive installation methods, such as impersonating legitimate technical support, are designed to gain the user’s trust.

Timothy elaborated on this tactic, stating, “What we’ve seen pretty recently, they’ll just call people and pretend to be a help desk or like a security company and say, ‘Hey, we notice you have a problem, download this software.’ But really, it’s just the bad guy masquerading.”

When criminals gain access through malware, the extent of their control is comprehensive.

Messmer explained the capabilities.

“Full access, to be completely honest,” Messmer said. “So they do on your browser. They can go through your file explorer, which has like your pictures, your documents, your videos, using any of that is there in there, what you can do on your computer, they can do on your computer.”

To actively monitor for suspicious activity, Windows users can check startup applications and the Task Manager for running programs.

Bee Kirkner, a manager at UBreakIFix, advises looking at startup apps.

“With Windows, look at startup apps. So if you go into your settings, you can look at to see what is actually opening up whenever you start up your computer that can also be a good thing to look at,” Kirkner said.

Similarly, Mac users can utilize the Activity Monitor to review running applications.

Kirkner emphasized its utility, saying, “Activity Monitor for sure looking and seeing what apps are running, anything suspicious you should be able to close from there.”

If a device is suspected to be compromised, immediate action is crucial. Timothy recommends disconnecting from the internet.

“If you suspect your device has been compromised, one of the first things you should do is disconnect from the internet,” Timothy said. “If the bad guy’s interacting with it over the internet, you stop that; they can’t do any further damage.”

The best defense against malware is prevention. Experts recommend enabling two-factor authentication, avoiding suspicious links and only downloading software directly from trusted websites. It is also advised not to save sensitive information like banking details, passwords or PINs in a web browser, even on regularly used computers.

In a worst-case scenario, if a device is heavily infected, a complete reset to factory settings can wipe it clean. Implementing simple security measures can effectively protect personal devices.

As Timothy stated, “Just with some simple security measures and practices, you can get the leg up on them and prevent them from taking action.”

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