Passenger seriously injured after being struck on I-93 in Quincy, state police say

QUINCY, Mass. — A passenger suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 93 in Quincy Sunday night, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The incident occurred shortly after 9 PM when a rideshare driver called 911 to report concerns about a passenger who was acting erratically.

A trooper on patrol located the rideshare vehicle near Exit 8 on I-93 South and attempted to speak with the passenger.

According to investigators, the passenger got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

Moments later, the individual was struck by a passing vehicle on the highway and suffered serious injuries.

Troopers, Quincy firefighters, and EMS personnel responded to the scene and transported the person to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The passenger’s identity was not immediately released.

The right and middle lanes of I-93 South near the scene were closed as investigators worked to gather evidence.

State police said troopers from the South Boston Barracks, Crime Scene Services, the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office responded to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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