Police increase presence at some Massachusetts, New Hampshire schools after robocall threats

TYNGSBOROUGH, Mass. — There will be an increased police presence at some schools in Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Wednesday after reported robocall threats, officials warned.

In Massachusetts, Tyngsborough Police Chief Shaun Woods said there would be an increased police presence at schools in the town after at least three schools on Wednesday morning received robocall threats to commit violence.

According to Woods, investigators don’t believe the threats are credible.

"While police do not believe these threats are credible, Tyngsborough police treat all threats seriously and will be increasing police presence at the schools for the day as a precaution," the department said in a statement.

Woods said the department later learned that similar threats had been made to “many other schools across the Northeast,” including in Nashua, New Hampshire.

In a letter to the community, Nashua Superintendent of Schools Mario Andrade reported an emergency response after Bicentennial Elementary School and Main Dunstable Elementary School received robocalls indicating a bomb threat around 9 p.m. Tuesday night, and that Nashua North High School, Nashua South High School, Dr. Crisp Elementary School, Mt. Pleasant Elementary School, and Amherst Street Elementary School received the same threats around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Andrade said law enforcement officials conducted K9 sweeps of the schools and found no credible threat.

“I am writing to inform you of a situation that occurred earlier today. I want to reassure you from the outset that all students and staff are safe, and there is no active threat,” Andrade stated in the letter.

Andrade noted that all schools are operating on a normal schedule and that there will be an additional police presence at the schools.

“Please know that we take all threats seriously, as the safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priority,” Andrade added. “We are grateful for the swift response of our local and state law enforcement partners.”

Police in Hudson, New Hampshire, reported non-credible threats to schools in the town.

“We understand that situations like this can cause concern for parents, students, and staff,” Hudson police wrote in a Facebook post. “Please know that we are taking this matter seriously and are working closely with school officials to ensure the safety of everyone involved.”

In Litchfield, New Hampshire, police said officers were investigating multiple reported threats involving schools and conducting safety checks.

While the threats in Litchfield don’t appear credible, police said there would be an increased police presence at all schools.

“We ask the public to please avoid spreading unverified information and to report any relevant information directly to the Litchfield Police Department,” officials wrote in a Facebook post.

Pelham Superintendent of Schools Chip McGee announced that Pelham Memorial School received a bomb threat on its phone system.

“Pelham police responded immediately and reviewed the threat and the school. They were able to determine that the threat was not credible. Identical threats made at other districts in the region,” McGee announced in a Facebook post.

As a result of the threat, McGee said there would be an increased police presence at all schools in town.

An investigation into all of the threats is ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group