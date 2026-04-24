Police identify woman struck, killed by tractor-trailer hauling logs on New Hampshire highway

KEENE, N.H. — Authorities have identified a woman who was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer hauling logs on a highway in Keene, New Hampshire, on Thursday night.

Officers responding to a report of a collision involving a commercial vehicle and a pedestrian on Route 12 in the area of Maple Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. found a woman in the road who had been struck, according to the Keene Police Department.

The woman, identified Friday as 34-year-old Greta Wold, of Lisbon, New Hampshire, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates Wold was in the northbound tractor-trailer’s travel lane when she was struck, although why she was in the road remains unclear.

The highway was closed between Maple Avenue and Wyman Road for about four hours as emergency crews worked at the scene.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact Keene Police Detective Lt. Joel Chidester at 603-357-9820.

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