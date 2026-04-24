Police investigating after pedestrian struck, killed on New Hampshire highway

KEENE, N.H. — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed on a highway in Keene, New Hampshire, on Thursday night, authorities announced Friday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a collision involving a commercial vehicle and a pedestrian on Route 12 in the area of Maple Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. found a person dead at the scene, according to the Keene Police Department.

The names of the victim and driver involved in the crash haven’t been released.

The highway was closed between Maple Avenue and Wyman Road for about four hours as emergency crews worked at the scene.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact Keene Police Detective Lt. Joel Chidester at 603-357-9820.

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