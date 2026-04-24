Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with dump truck on Mass. highway

SWANSEA, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on a Massachusetts highway on Friday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a crash on Route 6 in the area of 814 Grand Army of the Republic Highway in Swansea just before 8:30 a.m. found a collision involving a motorcycle and a small dump truck, according to the Swansea Police Department.

The motorcyclist, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Video from the scene showed the road littered with debris and police tape blocking the area.

There were no additional details immediately available.

State police detectives assigned to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office are assisting Swansea police with the investigation.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the DA’s office for comment on the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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