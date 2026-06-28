Police identify victim killed in Mattapan shooting

BOSTON — Police are identifying the person killed in a shooting in Mattapan.

According to police, on Saturday, around 1:45 a.m., officers responded to a person shot in the area of 1460 Blue Hill Avenue in the city’s Mattapan neighborhood.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of 1439 Blue Hill Avenue.

Two more victims, suffering from gunshot wounds, were located in the area of 1460 Blue Hill Avenue, where one of the victims, 26-year-old Jose Dantes of Brockton, MA, was pronounced dead.

The three remaining victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A fifth victim self-applied to a hospital outside the city and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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