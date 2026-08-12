Chaotic video shows driver weaving through heavy traffic on Expressway before crash, arrest

BOSTON — Authorities are investigating after an apparent police pursuit ended in a crash and an arrest on the Expressway near Boston on Wednesday morning, bringing rush-hour traffic to a standstill.

The incident occured just before Granite Avenue on the northbound side of Interstate 93 just before 7:30 a.m.

Dashcam video showed a damaged SUV and a large emergency response at the crash scene.

Expressway crash and arrest

Details remain limited, but video appears to show Massachusetts State Police cruisers involved in an active chase as the driver weaved wildly through traffic moments before the wreck.

Video also showed troopers taking someone into custody.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone was injured in the chase and crash.

Traffic delays of up to two hours were reported during the height of the emergency response. Drive times have since been dwindling slowly.

Boston 25 News has reached out to police for more information and is working to learn what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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