Police identify man stabbed to death inside Boston’s South Station

BOSTON — Authorities on Monday identified a man who was stabbed to death in one of Boston’s busiest transit hubs during the height of a rush-hour commute.

Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed at South Station on Atlantic Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 found 29-year-old Latavius Owens of Memphis, Tennessee, suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to the Boston Police Department.

Owens was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Owens was engaged in an altercation on an escalator when he was stabbed, police noted.

Police have made no arrests in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information about the altercation is strongly urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

After this brazen stabbing and a second near North Station, Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn floated the idea of bringing in the National Guard to help Boston police combat crime.

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