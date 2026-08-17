‘The house is full of memories’: Families rebuilding after devastating Salisbury Beach fire

SALISBURY, Mass. — Families are beginning to pick up the pieces after a massive fire damaged four buildings along Atlantic Avenue near Salisbury Beach Friday night.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Michael Pastorello was at work when his home went up in flames. His mother, who lives down the street, called to tell him what was happening.

“She saw the house on fire, and I had to race home just to see what was going on,” Pastorello said. “Called them panicking, not knowing they weren’t home, and luckily found out they weren’t home, which eased the tension a little bit but still a nerve-racking ride.”

Pastorello said he was especially relieved to learn that his four children were not home when the fire broke out.

But the relief was followed by the devastation of losing nearly everything.

“I had an hour and 45 minutes to ride and cry by myself on the ride, couldn’t help it,” Pastorello said. “When I got here I was trying to be composed for everyone else.”

Neighbors said a bystander rescued one of the residents as flames spread through the area.

More than a dozen agencies responded to the fire. The Salisbury fire chief said two people suffered serious injuries.

Pastorello said the American Red Cross has helped his family get some of the basic necessities they need as they figure out what comes next.

“Red Cross helped a lot so we were able to go to the store and get the necessities, toiletries, underwear, that kind of basic stuff for all the girls of course,” he said. “One step at a time, one day at a time.”

For now, Pastorello said the family cannot go back inside their home to salvage belongings. The roof collapsed, and they may never be able to recover what remains inside.

“The garage was full of memories; the house is full of memories,” Pastorello said.

Despite the loss, Pastorello said his family is grateful that everyone made it out safely.

“To start over again it’ll be tough, but we’ve got help, we’ve got family,” he said. “That’s all that matters. No one was hurt. It’s really all that matters.”

The family said they are grateful for donations they have received through a GoFundMe campaign.

They are also asking people to support their neighbors, who have two young children and were on their first family vacation when the fire happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group