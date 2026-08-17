‘Unimaginable’: Owners of beloved New Hampshire restaurant heartbroken after devastating blaze

LOUDON, N.H. — The owners of a beloved New Hampshire restaurant are heartbroken after a devastating fire tore through their business, leaving behind extensive damage and an uncertain future.

Emergency crews responding to Beanie’s Bar & Grill in Loudon around 3 a.m. found heavy flames consuming the building, according to Loudon Fire Chief Thomas Blanchette.

Blanchette said crews took about 20 minutes to bring the blaze under control, but about 50 percent of the restaurant was damaged.

In a Facebook post, the Georgopoulos family said that Beanie’s is grateful for the outpouring of community support and vowed to reopen in the future.

“Right now, we ask for your patience and understanding as we process this unimaginable loss and begin to navigate what comes next,” the post read. “One thing we do know is that we fully intend to rebuild and reopen as soon as possible. This is not the end of Beanie’s, and we look forward to the day we can open our doors and welcome all of you back again.”

One firefighter was injured but wasn’t taken to the hospital.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.

There were no additional details available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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