Police identify man shot, killed near Roxbury park during Friday’s spree of violence in Boston

BOSTON — Police have identified the man who was shot and killed near a Roxbury park Friday morning, one of two people who lost their lives in the spree of violence in Boston in the immediate hours following Fourth of July celebrations.

Officers responded to the area near Ramsay Park on Shawmut Ave around 1:33 a.m. to find Warren Julien, 40, of Jamaica Plain suffering from gunshot wounds. Julien was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Boston Police homicide unit is investigating the murder. No arrests have been made yet.

One man named Robert who lives close to where that shooting happened in Roxbury said he heard what sounded like firecrackers. He said shootings are a problem in that area of the neighborhood.

“They all gather right here, it’s a one-way street, and a guy whistles when he sees a cruiser coming. You know you’ve got to see it to believe it,” said Robert. He continued, “It’s just terrible. You walk out the door you got to worry if you get hit by a drive-by shooting. I don’t know how it can be resolved but putting more pressure on the situation is the only thing I can think of.”

Hours after the Roxbury shooting, a Stoughton teen was shot and killed in Mattapan, the last of four shootings in the city Friday. Christian Cousins, who was set to graduate next year, was shot in a targeted attack while with a female classmate.

Stoughton schools superintendent Dr. Joseph Baeta told Boston 25 he spoke with Christian’s father on Saturday morning.

“To be quite honest, I spoke with him more like a dad than a superintendent,” said Baeta. “I have a student who just graduated and his son was a rising senior. I can’t imagine the loss he is going through.”

While Julien and Cousins were the only two who lost their lives during the four shootings, five others suffered injuries, including Cousin’s classmate.

In Jamaica Plain, three people were shot and wounded, just before the Roxbury shooting. At about 5:30 a.m., police responded to a shooting at a gas station in Dorchester at 783 Blue Hill Avenue and found a victim with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

“My heart is with those who are recovering and those who are grieving today,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Friday. “We have seen some tremendous progress and trending in the right direction in terms of violence across the city this year and this week and this weekend is always one that we are on high alert on because there are so many people out and about and unfortunately, we still have a lot more work to do.”

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

