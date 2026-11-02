Police identify human remains found in New Hampshire woods

BOW, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office and New Hampshire State Police have released the identity of the human remains found in Bow.

The remains were identified as 31-year-old Justin Travis of Manchester.

Police said they were dispatched to a wooded area near South Bow Road after receiving a 911 call from a hunter who reported finding possible human remains.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the cause and manner of Travis’ death are still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (603) 628-8477 or by email at mcu@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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