Human remains found in Bow, NH prompts death investigation

BOW, NH — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office and New Hampshire State Police announced that a death investigation is underway in Bow after human remains were discovered.

Officials say that just before 7:30 AM, Bow police were dispatched to a wooded area near South Bow Road after a 911 call from a hunter reporting they had found possible human remains near an area of heavy brush.

Once there, officers found the remains of the deceased person. The details surrounding the person (age, gender, identity) are unknown at this time.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has an autopsy scheduled for tomorrow.

“This investigation is in its early stages,” officials wrote. “No further information is expected to be released until after the autopsy is completed.”

Anyone with any information regarding the situation is asked to contact investigators at (603) 628-8477 or by email at mcu@dos.nh.gov. Callers may remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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