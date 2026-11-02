Weymouth police officers justified in fatal shooting of man armed with knife, DA says

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office has determined that Weymouth police officers were justified in the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man in March.

Police said Seasn Barry charged at officers with a knife in Webb Memorial State Park on March 18.

Barry was shot after officers responded to the park for a report of a person in distress. He was transported to South Shore Hospital, where he later died.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, officers found Barry inside a bathroom bleeding from self-inflicted wounds and holding a large kitchen knife. Officers repeatedly asked him to put down the knife so first responders could provide medical treatment.

Investigators said an officer used a Taser after Barry raised the knife toward his neck, but the Taser was ineffective.

The report states that Barry later ran out of the bathroom with the knife and charged toward the officer. The officer attempted to fire his gun, but it malfunctioned, according to investigators.

Authorities said Barry then charged toward another officer, who fired twice, striking Barry in the chest. Firefighters and paramedics provided medical aid before Barry was transported to the hospital.

The DA’s office said witnesses and first responders interviewed as part of the investigation described Barry advancing toward officers with the knife. The investigation also considered concerns raised by Barry’s therapist about whether officers could have done more to de-escalate the encounter.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey concluded that the officers attempted verbal de-escalation and nonlethal force before the shooting and that Barry posed an imminent threat of serious injury or death when deadly force was used.

The medical examiner ruled Barry’s death a homicide.

The District Attorney’s Office noted that the classification does not necessarily mean a killing was criminal and wrote that the officers’ actions were reasonable and legally justified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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