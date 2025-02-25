Police have identified suspect who hit cars while driving away from officers in Quincy

QUINCY, Mass. — Police have identified the suspect who allegedly hit several cars with his own vehicle while trying to get away from police Monday.

Quincy police told Boston 25 News they were attempting to stop the suspect a the CVS on the Southern Artery because he had a suspended license and drove through a red light.

But he took off, crashing into five different cars before driving over the curb and onto the busy street. Two officers suffered minor injuries.

The man was later seen on foot in the Quincy Point neighborhood and managed to elude police after a chase.

They have not released the suspect’s name at this point.

During the chase, police found a loaded firearm.

Quincy police say they have applied for an arrest warrant in Quincy District Court for the following offenses:

illegal possession of ammunition

carrying a loaded firearm without a license

operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license

leaving the scene of an accident after causing personal injury

leaving the scene of an accident after causing property damage.

failure to stop for police

reckless operation of a motor vehicle

unlawful carrying of a firearm without a license.

possession of class b (cocaine).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

