Police: Suspect hits 5 cars while driving away from officers in Quincy

QUINCY, Mass. — Police in Quincy are searching for the man who allegedly hit several cars with his own vehicle while trying to get away from police Monday.

Quincy police told Boston 25 News they were attempting to stop the suspect while he was in his car at the CVS on the Southern Artery. But he took off, crashing into five different cars before driving over the curb and onto the busy street.

No one was hurt during the incident, police said.

Police say the suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, was warranted on a warrant.

One car was severely damaged and had to be towed away from the parking lot.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

