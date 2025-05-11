Police: Driver arrested after deadly pedestrian crash in Nashua, NH

A driver is in custody in connection with a deadly pedestrian crash in Nashua.
According to police, officers were called to an accident on Kinsley Street on Sunday morning.
The operator, 52-year-old Jason Fitzgerald, was arrested.
The victim was identified as 58-year-old Kurt Boutin.
Detectives and accident reconstruction are investigating, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
